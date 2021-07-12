This Week In Horror – July 11

There are all kinds of horror happenings, my creepy kreep-stars, streaming everywhere you look. Throwback is the name of the world wide web home theater game—why it’s summer slasher season after all—and buckets of overflowing crimson ooze are the low-hanging rotting fruit to take a bite of, savor, and adore.

Fear Street, Part 2 — 1978 (Netflix Originals)

More. That’s the single word that begs to differ: more thills, more spills, and more realistic gore! That was the web’s haunting echo only a week ago. After viewing (and digging) the first Fear installment from the good goblins down at Netflix, we all wanted a scarier and darker canvas on our walls. And Fear pt. 2 – 1978 delivers! If you haven’t watched it yet, a whole bunch of slasher gash-er is waiting just for you. Don’t forget to watch this with the lights off, kids. You deserve it damp and dark. BTW Sadie Sink is an explosive talent. A joy to watch, for sure. She singlehandedly ironed out all the nasty wrinkles from a sometimes thin as a snake plot.

Director: Leigh Janiak

Screenplay: Zak Olkewicz, Leigh Janiak

Cast: Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, and Benjamin Flores Jr.

A summer of fun turns into a gruesome fight for survival as a killer terrorizes Camp Nightwing in the cursed town of Shadyside.





Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (Amazon Prime)

A hoot of a horror flick. Funny. Really. One big guffaw after another as Tyler Labine (Escape Room 1&2) and Alan Tudyk (Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.) roast the slasher genre with everything they’ve got. These two just crack me up. And it’s so innocent and so clever, working its dead-on parody to the punch. If you watch Fear — 1978 and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil back to back, why, you’ve got yourself a delicious double feature for the night (or whenever for the telecommuters). And leave the popcorn for your enemies. You’re going to laugh and choke a lot.

Director: Eli Craig

Screenplay: Eli Craig, Morgan Jurgenson

Cast: Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden, Jesse Moss, and Brandon Jay McLaren

Two scruffy pals’ (Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk) backwoods vacation takes a bloody turn when ignorant college students mistake them for a pair of murderous hillbillies.





The Ruins (Amazon Prime)

If gardening isn’t your thing and you just hate shrubbery just because, this man against plant is your summer monster go-to. Loaded with good acting, some solid character performances such as with Sergio Calderón (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End), The Ruins is a wicked fern of a bloodletting spin. Boils, scabs, and even slivers galore explode with crimson splatters as the severely pissed-off Chilean rimu (or whatever the hell it is) begins to take itself too seriously. Sometimes funny by default, The Ruins is a freakish ride, a real departure from the same old same old.

Director: Carter Smith

Screenplay: Scott B. Smith

Cast: Shawn Ashmore, Jena Malone, Jonathan Tucker, Laura Ramsey, Joe Anderson, and Sergio Calderón

Amy (Jena Malone), Stacy (Laura Ramsey), Jeff (Jonathan Tucker), and Eric (Shawn Ashmore) look for fun during a sunny holiday in Mexico, but they get much more than that after visiting an archaeological dig in the jungle. Carnivorous vines try to ensnare the friends in their tendrils, forcing the group to fight for survival.



