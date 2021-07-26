This Week In Horror – July 26

I am delighted and even a bit eager to suggest three more horror masterworks to fill your streaming archives. From philosophical bloodsuckers to aging matriarchs crawling into the evil abyss, dread is only a mere click away.





Byzantium (Amazon Prime)

I simply adore this gorgeous horror film by Academy Award-winning director Neil Jordan (Interview with the Vampire). Both a contemporary and period retelling of a vampire brotherhood in gory pursuit of two female defectors, it is a richly layered and extremely violent tale of feminine endurance in a man’s privileged world. Beautifully photographed by Sean Bobbitt (Hunger) and deliciously written by Moira Buffini (Jane Eyre), Byzantium feels as if you’re reading a good book next to a crackling Victorian fireplace. With an extremely talented cast which includes the exceptional Saoirse Ronan (The Lovely Bones), the brilliant Gemma Arterton (The Girl with All the Gifts), the gifted Tom Hollander (Bird Box) and the superb Sam Riley (Maleficent), among others, this edgy indie film is a near perfect Gothic vampire spin.

Director: Neil Jordan

Screenplay: Moira Buffini

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Arterton, Sam Riley, Caleb Landry Jones, Daniel Mays

Mayhem follows when two female vampires (Gemma Arterton, Saoirse Ronan), on the run from a kindred group, take refuge at a seaside British community.





Relic (Amazon Prime)

The Relic, smartly directed by the clever Natalie Erika James (Upgrade) scared me in ways I’ve not been spooked since William Peter Blatty’s horrifying The Exorcist. It was an extremely uncomfortable watch as an aging mother, now struggling with what appears to be Alzheimers, is consumed by a dark presence that often appears in shadows while she’s being aided by her distraught daughter and granddaughter. Her descent into misery is something to take your breath away as actors Robyn Nevin (The Matrix franchise), Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns), and Bella Heathcote (The Neon Demon) offer performances worthy of a trunk of awards. When the mumbling pitiful crone begins ripping her own skin off, well, I was ready to call it quits, returning to the land of E pluribus unum.

Director: Natalie Erika James

Screenplay: Natalie Erika James, Christian White

Cast: Robyn Nevin, Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote

When family matriarch Edna goes missing, her daughter and granddaughter return home to find her. They discover a haunting presence hanging over the home, which is taking over Edna’s mind.





Only Lovers Left Alive (Amazon Prime)

Another vampire spin directed by the masterful Jim Jarmusch (The Dead Don’t Die), includes stellar performances by super stars Tilda Swinton (The Dead Don’t Die), Tom Hiddleston (Thor: Ragnarok), Mia Wasikowska (The Devil All the Time), and John Hurt (Hellboy I & II), and is an intelligent and humorous take on the tired old vampire fairytale. A truly priceless film that again, like Byzantium, feels like your reading an engrossing and haunting Gothic Novel while drinking an exceptional glass of perfectly aged Pinot Noir, Only Lovers Left Alive is a real gift of an indie horror film.

Artistic, sophisticated, and centuries-old, two vampire lovers (Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston) ponder their ultimate place in modern society.

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Screenplay: Jim Jarmusch, Marion Bessay (adapted French version)

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, John Hurt, Jeffrey Wright, Anton Yelchin



