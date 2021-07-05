This Week In Horror – July 5

Back for more, my sensational horror hipsters? So much crimson goo gushing all over the streaming-sphere this week. From quaint 90’s slasher salutes to contemporary sci-fi suspensers, there’s a lot to amaze, daze, and startle the senses with blood-soaked agonizing joy.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 (Netflix)

Great goofy dialogue, predictable teenage angst, serial killers, witches, and dueling towns generously poured ontop of heaping piles of steamy gore galore, and you’ve got yourself a delightful rehash-er slasher for the entire hood. A howl from start to finish, this first installment of the Fear Street Trilogy was a fully loaded gunshot blast of a telecast. Sure, there’s legitimate screams and scares slithering about the plot but it’s the nostaligia beast that beheads the rest and is the real reason to watch this truly delectable horror hors d’oeuvre.

Director: Leigh Janiak

Screenplay: R.L. Stine (based on), Phil Graziadei & Leigh Janiak

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr.

After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries.





Synchronic (Netflix)

This was a sensational surprise. Synchronic, more creepy thriller than horror, still had enough bite to inspire its listing in this week’s scare-up. The wild premise is quite original and even believable, plausibly pushed home with a tremendous performance by the very talented Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Civil War). Believe me, it’s a strange site to behold, but I think that’s a good thing. And yes, if you crave it like your morning java, there’s some really grisley sights and other sanguinary moments to look forward to.

Directors: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Screenplay: Justin Benson

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Jamie Dornan, Katie Aselton

When New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve and Dennis are called to a series of bizarre and gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to a mysterious new drug found at the scene. But after Dennis’ oldest daughter disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality — and the flow of time itself.





Priest (Amazon Prime)

Based on the popular graphic novel of the same name, this franchise (yes, there’s more) was a scorching eye-popper. I know it was released in 2011, but with a brilliant cast of players such as Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Maggie Q (Death of Me), Karl Urban (The Boys), Brad Dourif (Lord of the Rings), and Christopher Oscar-winner Plummer (Possessed), who really cares about the expiration date? It’ll certainly entertain you for 90 minutes and keep you addictively munching your buttered popcorn while nervously sucking down your makeshift big gulp, that’s for sure. Oh, and there are vampires, lots and lots of vampires, too.

Director :Scott Stewart

Screenplay: Cory Goodman and Min-Woo Hyung (based on)

Cast: Paul Bettany, Cam Gigandet, Maggie Q, Karl Urban, Brad Dourif, Christopher Plummer

A veteran warrior, Priest, breaks his sacred vows to hunt down the blood-thirsty vampires who kidnapped his niece. His niece’s boyfriend, Hick, and Priestess, a former warrior, join him in the quest.