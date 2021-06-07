This Week In Horror – June 6

Ah, back for more horror double features, my eerie scream enthusiast? Well, Netflix delivers another devilish double dare with The Wind and The Ring.



The Wind



There’s something eerily wonderful about this quaint independent supernatural thriller. The plot is slowly revealed like pieces of a peculiar puzzle dripping from an old ornate box, one sinister piece at a time. That’s an engaging technique to be sure, so that when the more tangible horror elements jump out from the shadows, it startles and thrills to the core. Climatically, The Wind is the perfect prelude to The Ring. Both films center on a determined, self-reliant woman struggling with their perceptions of reality versus the supernatural world. Caitlin Gerard as Lizzy Macklin is a bewitching presence and helps smooth out any awkward bumps along the way. Teresa Sutherland’s screenplay (The Orphan, The Winter) is deliciously seasoned and director Emma Tammi (Into the Dark) keeps the tension as taut as a bloodstained tightrope.

Director: Emma Tammi

Screenplay: Teresa Sutherland

Cast: Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles, Ashley Zukerman

The Ring



Actors Naomi Watts (King Kong) and Brian Cox (The Autopsy of Jane Doe) and director Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) are just a few reasons to watch this masterful creepfest over and over again. Based on the popular novel by Kôji Suzuki (Ringu), The Ring guarantees lots of ghostly chills. This is a visual treat that skillfully combines rich cinematography along with edgy locations and even edgier circumstances. Don’t let the standard summer slasher prelude throw you off, The Ring is most assuredly going to take you places you’ve never been before. And for better or for worse, since its 2002 release, those jolting moments have been regurgitated throughout the genre ad nauseam. However, on first viewing, The Ring really scared the hell out of me. I cautiously visit it every now and then, losing sleep after realizing why every now and then is the only way to view this truly horrifying cinematic nightmare. Solo viewing is not recommended.



Director: Gore Verbinski

Screenplay: Ehren Kruger, Hiroshi Takahashi

Cast: Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, Brian Cox



When four teenagers all meet with mysterious deaths exactly one week after watching a videotape, investigative reporter Rachel Keller tracks down the video… and watches it.