Your weekly list of notable blu-ray and 4K releases. Each week we break down the best of the bunch. This week’s feature is Criterion Collection’s Drive My Car.

Drive My Car – Criterion Collection

Only Ryusuke Hamaguchi—with his extraordinary sensitivity to the mysterious resonances of human interactions—could sweep up international awards and galvanize audiences everywhere with a pensive, three-hour movie about an experimental staging of an Anton Chekhov play, presented in nine languages and adapted from Haruki Murakami stories. With Drive My Car, the Japanese director has confirmed his place among contemporary cinema’s most vital voices. Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) arrives in Hiroshima to direct a production of Uncle Vanya for a theater festival and, through relationships with an actor (Masaki Okada) with whom he shares a tangled history and a chauffeur (Toko Miura) with whom he develops a surprising rapport, finds himself confronting emotional scars. This quietly mesmerizing tale of love, art, grief, and healing is ultimately a cathartic exploration of what it means to go on living when there seems to be no road ahead.

Starring: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Masaki Okada, Toko Miura

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Director-Approved Special Edition Features:

New 2K digital master, approved by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New interview with Hamaguchi

Program about the making of the film, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with actors Reika Kirishima, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Masaki Okada, Yoo-rim Park, Dae-Young Jin, and others

Press conference footage from the film’s premiere at the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival

Trailer

New English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by author Bryan Washington

Devil In A Blue Dress – Criterion Collection

The bone-deep disillusionment of postwar film noir becomes a powerful vehicle to explore America’s racial injustices in Carl Franklin’s richly atmospheric Devil in a Blue Dress, an adaptation of the hard-boiled novel by Walter Mosley. Denzel Washington has charisma to burn as the jobless ex-GI Easy Rawlins, who sees a chance to make some quick cash when he’s recruited to find the missing lover (Jennifer Beals) of a wealthy mayoral candidate in late-1940s Los Angeles—only to find himself embroiled in murder, political intrigue, and a scandal that crosses the treacherous color lines of a segregated society. Featuring breakout work by Don Cheadle as Rawlins’s cheerfully trigger-happy sidekick, this stylish mystery both channels and subverts classic noir tropes as it exposes the bitter racial realities underlying the American dream.

Starring: Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore, Jennifer Beals

Director: Carl Franklin

Director-Approved Special Edition Features:

New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Carl Franklin, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD • Master Audio soundtrack

Audio commentary featuring Franklin

New conversation between Franklin and actor Don Cheadle

New conversation between Walter Mosley, author of the novel on which the film is based, and novelist and screenwriter Attica Locke

On-stage conversation between Franklin and film historian Eddie Muller, recorded at the • 2018 Noir City Film Festival in Chicago

Screen test for Cheadle

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Julian Kimble

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Seventh and Final Season

After saving the planet from an alien invasion last season, the Legends deserve a break. Too bad their time travel ship, the Waverider, gets blown up by a second Waverider…meaning the Legends are now trapped in 1925 Odessa, Texas! The only way to get home, and get payback on their mysterious new enemy, is to journey across the country to an early pioneer of time travel, who might just be their only hope of returning home. But with no Waverider, no way of knowing how they’re impacting the timeline, and a time-traveling foe hunting them, this will be the toughest mission yet for the Legends.

Blu-ray and DVD Features

Gag Reel (Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD)

Deleted Scenes (Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD)

Captain at the Helm: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 100th Episode

Desperate Hours

In dire need of a hideout, escaped convict Michael Bosworth (Rourke) uses his charming smile to gain entry into the posh home of Nora and Tim Cornell (Rogers and Hopkins) and their two children. While waiting for his beautiful lawyer-turned-accomplice (Lynch) to arrive, Bosworth’s smile soon explodes into homicidal rage when the Cornells desperately try to fight back. Holding the family at gunpoint and ruthlessly pitting husband against wife, Bosworth’s fury escalates into a shocking night of terror and cold-blooded murder. Finally, the family is forced to take a stand that will either destroy them…or unite them as never before.

Starring: Mickey Rourke, Anthony Hopkins, Mimi Rogers

Director: Michael Cimino

Special Features:

Behind the Scenes Featurette (HD, 6:00)

Original Theatrical Trailer (HD, 2:00)

Photo Gallery

Collectible Mini-Poster

Reversible Artwork

Limited Edition Slipcover

Castlevania: The Complete Fourth Season



Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times.

Starring: Richard Armitage, James Callis

