GRAMMY Award-winning duo Bob Moses share their new single “Afterglow” with Kasablanca. A club record through and through, “Afterglow” is accompanied by a visual filmed and directed by Black Lake (Khalid, Bassnectar, Jhené Aiko).

“A few months back, we met up with the Kasablanca guys at our studio in LA,” says Bob Moses. “We’d just finished The Silence in Between and didn’t have any plans to jump back into finishing new music so quickly. It was a very creative couple days and the end result was ‘Afterglow’. We’ve been testing it out it in our club sets over the last month to great reactions and we’re stoked to get it out into the world.”

“Afterglow” follows the release of Bob Moses’ latest album, The Silence in Between featuring “Love Brand New” — a moody and mercurial track that hit No. 1 on the Alternative radio chart that finds Bob Moses tapping into their deep-rooted love for ’90s alt-rock and left-of-center dance music. Billboard said: “the Nine-Inch Nails influenced single is a dark, brooding slow build that pulsates with moody lust, growls power riffs and shows off a heavier sound for the duo.” Bob Moses recently collaborated on a “Love Brand New” Remix with Vintage Culture and the track “Why Can’t You Wait” with The Chainsmokers.

Along with “Love Brand New,” The Silence in Between includes singles like “Time And Time Again” (a November release accompanied by a spellbinding video); “Never Ending” (praised by the likes of Clash, who hailed it as “indicative of the pair’s creative passions, blending ethereal electronics with the subtle use of club tropes”), and “Hanging On” (a heavy-hearted but life-affirming anthem). Bob Moses’ first full-length since signing to Astralwerks in a unique global partnership with Astralwerks and Domino Recording Co., the album follows their JUNO Award-nominated 2020 project Desire and marks their first full-length since 2018’s Battle Lines (featuring the hit single “Back Down”). The band’s dynamic catalog also includes their acclaimed debut album Days Gone By — a 2015 release featuring standouts like “Tearing Me Up,” a Top 15 US Alternative radio hit nominated for two GRAMMY® Awards, with a remix from RAC winning in the category of Best Remix Recording (Non-Classical).

Since forming in New York City in 2012, Bob Moses have earned massive acclaim for their transcendent blend of house music and emotionally charged pop. Made up of Vancouver-bred musicians/producers Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, the Los Angeles-based duo kicked off a 25-date North American headlining tour in March which included sold out dates at The Greek Theatre in LA and Brooklyn Mirage along with a performance at Lollapalooza. Says Consequence, “Bob Moses have made a name for themselves thanks to their emotional, brooding take on the house/pop hybrid that is so popular among live audiences… while their live show and (lead single) ‘Love Brand New’ continue to prove their staying power (and) reassure their long-standing reputation as an impressive live act.” The band is currently on tour overseas and will return to the US and Europe for additional dates later year. Go HERE for the full itinerary.

Blurring the line between progressive and melodic techno with their debut “Human Learning” EP, Kasablanca burst onto the scene tapping into 80’s analog synth nostalgia with their 6-track electronic masterpiece released on Armada’s Electronic Elements in November 2020. Self-described as an “audio visual experience”, not much is known about Kasablanca other than it’s a moniker of two veteran producers. Blending genres and influences like Rufus De Soul, Eric Prydz & ARTBAT with the attitude of acts like Justice and Kavinsky, tracks from their debut EP, “Human Learning” have garnered the support of underground and main stage DJ’s alike around the globe. That same year also saw Kasablanca collaborating with fellow producer, Lane 8 on their massive success single “Run” garnering over 30 million streams and earning them a coveted #1 airplay spot on SiriusXM’s BPM station. With recent appearances at Bonnaroo, EDC Las Vegas, and dozens more across North America, although the identity of Kasblanca may be hidden, you can expect their signature sounds to be heard in underground clubs and main stages around the globe in 2022.