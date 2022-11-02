GRAMMY Award-winning band Bob Moses return with their bittersweet new single “Old Love,” featuring New Zealand dream-pop duo BROODS. Accompanied by a visualizer filmed and directed by Black Lake (Khalid, Bassnectar, Jhené Aiko), the deeply confessional track expands on the potent emotionality of Bob Moses’ recent album The Silence in Between — a critically acclaimed March release featuring their smash single “Love Brand New.”

Co-written and co-produced by Bob Moses (musicians/producers Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance) and BROODS (vocalist Georgia Nott and her multi-instrumentalist brother Caleb Nott), “Old Love” orbits around a quietly breathtaking vocal back-and-forth between Howie and Georgia. After opening on a moment of stripped-back reflection, the lushly textured track steadily builds in intensity, propelled by brightly cascading beats and a hypnotic bassline. Meanwhile, the lyrics to “Old Love” continue the narrative thread Bob Moses explored throughout The Silence in Between, perfectly capturing the pain of trying to move forward in life while still longing for certain aspects of your past.

“Georgia was approaching the lyrics from the perspective of ending a long relationship, but for us it goes back to the whole theme of transition and how uncomfortable that can be,” says Howie. “We’re trying to move on but there’s parts of the past we still want to keep, even though we know we can’t — that time is over now.”

Mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent (Gorillaz, Florence + the Machine, Charli XCX), “Old Love” is the latest in a series of dynamic collaborations for Bob Moses. Since the arrival of The Silence in Between, the duo have joined forces with The Chainsmokers for a track called “Why Can’t You Wait,” teamed up with Vintage Culture for a remix of “Love Brand New,” and — most recently — worked with Kasablanca on “Afterglow” (an August single praised by Dancing Astronaut as a “total-body rush” that’s “primed for peak-time performance in the club setting”).

Known for their mesmerizing and high-energy live show, Bob Moses recently completed a 25-date North American headlining tour in support of The Silence in Between, including sold-out dates at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Brooklyn Mirage in New York. This summer, the band closed down the Discord Stage at Lollapalooza and earned raves from the likes of Rolling Stone, who noted their “big arena-ready sound, seamlessly fusing stylishly gloomy minor-key house music, Eighties pop, and strategically deployed guitars into an evocative confection.” Bob Moses will kick off their the European leg of their headline tour next Friday — View the full itinerary.

In addition to “Love Brand New” — a moody and mercurial track that hit No. 1 on the Alternative radio chart— The Silence in Between includes singles like “Time And Time Again,” “Never Ending” (hailed by Clash as “indicative of the pair’s creative passions, blending ethereal electronics with the subtle use of club tropes”), and “Hanging On” (a heavy-hearted but life-affirming anthem). Bob Moses’ first full-length since signing to Astralwerks in a unique global partnership with Astralwerks and Domino Recording Co., the album follows their JUNO Award-nominated 2020 project Desire and marks their first full-length since 2018’s Battle Lines (featuring the hit single “Back Down”). The band’s catalog also includes their acclaimed debut album Days Gone By — a 2015 release featuring standouts like “Tearing Me Up,” a Top 15 US Alternative radio hit nominated for two GRAMMY® Awards, with a remix from RAC winning in the category of Best Remix Recording (Non-Classical).