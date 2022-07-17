Bob Mould announces a July 30th make-up show in Seattle, WA and new run of shows in September. The new leg travels from the Rocky Mountain states to the Southwestern US and Texas; from Bozeman, Montana to Austin, Texas. The previously announced dates for the tour begin October 7 in Louisville, KY. Will Johnson will provide support for September shows and H.C. McEntire will return to the tour for October. See below for a full list of dates. Tickets and more tour information are available on Bob Mould Tour Page.

This past spring’s North American tour came after the release of The Ocean, a new EP featuring three solo acoustic live performances available now via Merge Records at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

Also available now is Distortion: 1989-2019, a box set chronicling Mould’s solo career and work in the band Sugar over 18 studio albums, 4 live albums, and 2 albums of rarities and collaborations. More info on Bob Mould’s Website.

This fall, Mould resumes US touring to complete a nationwide 2022 touring calendar.

Bob Mould Solo Electric Nationwide Tour Summer/Fall 2022

Sat July 30 Seattle WA The Triple Door (NEW, April 2022 make-up)

Sun Sep 11 Bozeman MT The ELM (NEW)

Tues Sep 13 Garden City ID Visual Arts Collective (NEW)

Wed Sep 14 South Salt Lake City UT The Commonwealth Room (NEW)

Fri Sep 16 Colorado Springs CO Black Sheep (NEW)

Sat Sep 17 Fort Collins CO Washington’s (NEW)

Sun Sep 18 Denver CO Oriental Theater (NEW)

Tues Sep 20 Santa Fe NM Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery (NEW)

Thurs Sep 22 Fort Worth TX Tulips (NEW)

Fri Sep 23 Houston TX Continental Club: Houston (NEW)

Sat Sep 24 Austin TX 3TEN ACL Live (NEW)

Fri Oct 7 Louisville KY Headliners Music Hall

Sat Oct 8 Bloomington IN Buskirk-Chumley Theater

Sun Oct 9 Nashville TN City Winery Nashville

Tues Oct 11 Athens GA 40 Watt Club

Wed Oct 12 Atlanta GA City Winery Atlanta

Fri Oct 14 Ponte Vedra FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sat Oct 15 Charleston SC The Pour House

Sun Oct 16 Carrboro NC ArtsCenter

Tues Oct 18 Richmond VA The Broadberry

Wed Oct 19 Vienna VA The Barns at Wolf Trap

Fri Oct 21 Annapolis MD Rams Head On Stage

Sat Oct 22 Rocky Mount VA Harvester Performance Center

Sun Oct 23 Asheville NC The Grey Eagle