A horror-comedy following a group of young friends after a party game turns deadly, Bodies Bodies Bodies arrives on Blu-ray (+ DVD + Digital) and DVD October 18 from Lionsgate.

Directed by Halina Reijn (Instinct), Bodies Bodies Bodies will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 for Blu-ray (+ DVD + Digital) and $29.96 on DVD. Best Buy will have a 4K (+ Blu-ray + Digital) combo package exclusively with a suggested retail price of $42.99.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

When a group of 20-somethings get stuck at a remote family mansion during a hurricane, a party game ends with a dead body on the ground and fingers pointed everywhere. As they try to find the killer among them, fake friends and real enemies have to learn who to trust — and how to survive — in this fresh and funny Gen-Z meltdown starring Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, and Maria Bakalova.



CAST

Amandla Stenberg The Hunger Games, The Hate U Give, The Darkest Minds

Maria Bakalova Oscar nominee (2020, Actress in a Supporting Role)

Myha’la Herrold TV’s “Industry,” “Modern Love,” Premature

Chase Sui Wonders On the Rocks, TV’s “Generation”

Rachel Sennott Shiva Baby, TV’s “Call Your Mother”

with Lee Pace Guardians of the Galaxy, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

and Pete Davidson The King of Staten Island, The Suicide Squad, Set It Up

4K / BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES