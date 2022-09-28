Bonny Light Horseman today released “Someone to Weep For Me,” the breezy and bittersweet final single from their anticipated sophomore album, Rolling Golden Holy. Due out next Friday, October 7th via 37d03d, the new LP is earning rave early reviews in the UK, including 9/10 stars from Uncut and 4/5 stars from MOJO.

“Someone to Weep For Me” follows singles “Sweetbread,”“Exile,” “Summer Dream” and “California”–which earned praise and support from The New York Times (Playlist), Pitchfork, NPR Music (#NowPlaying), Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Paste, Under The Radar, and more.

Produced by Kaufman, Rolling Golden Holy is the follow-up to Bonny Light Horseman’s critically acclaimed self-titled debut, which earned two GRAMMY nominations (Best Folk Album and Best American Roots Performance) and was named one of the ‘Best Albums of 2020’ by Paste, Boston Globe, MOJO, Uncut Magazine, and more. The band’s U.S. headline tour begins this Friday, September 30th, in Sonoma, CA; a current itinerary is below.

If Bonny Light Horseman’s debut LP felt at all like the work of some short-lived supergroup or a one-off diversion (it never was), Rolling Golden Holy rebuffs the notion with preternatural beauty, charm, and imagination. These 11 songs—all originals, written and realized by the trio as a whole—follow the paths of the traditional tunes the band cherishes to new musical and lyrical frontiers, and give the sounds and situations of history the gravity and shape of now. Rolling Golden Holy confirms that Bonny Light Horseman is not a project but a band, and one presently working at the forefront of modern American folk.

Bonny Light Horseman Tour Dates:

9/30 – Sonoma, CA – Sonoma Winery Barn at Gundlach Bundschu

10/01 – San Francisco, CA – Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

10/02 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

10/04 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

10/05 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater

10/07 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

12/1-4 – Key West, FL – COAST Is Clear Festival

12/06 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

12/07 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

12/08 – Asheville, NC – Masonic Lodge Theatre

12/09 – Durham, NC – MotorCo Music Hall

12/10 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

12/13 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/16 – Westerly, RI – United Theatre

12/17 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music

12/18 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

02/04/23 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

02/05/23 – Glasgow – St. Luke’s (Celtic Connection)

02/06/23 – Manchester – Band On The Wall

02/07/23 – London – Union Chapel

