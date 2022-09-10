2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer-songwriter/producer BOOTS has joined forces with acclaimed rapper Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire for a stellar new single. “Space InvaderZ” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track heralds the release of eXquire’s sophomore LP, Vol 1: I Love Y.O.U cuz Y.O.U Ugly, executive produced by BOOTS and due everywhere on Friday, September 30.

Produced by BOOTS, “Space InvaderZ” marks the first new single from the Miami, FL-born artist known to friends and family as Jordan Asher Cruz since 2020. Widely hailed for his cross-genre approach towards making sonically heavy, forward-thinking music, BOOTS first came to prominence after working on Beyoncé’s 5x RIAA platinum-certified self-titled 2013 album as well as its 3x platinum-certified follow-up, 2016’s landmark Lemonade, prompting Queen Bey herself to declare him an “innovator” whom she “completely respects.”

BOOTS proved an inventive, in-demand collaborator in the years that followed, working alongside an all-star selection of top artists including Jay-Z, Run The Jewels, Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, FKA Twigs, Phantogram, and many more.

A wildly creative and individualistic artist in his own right, BOOTS has made a variety of high-profile network TV appearances, including live performances on NBC’s Late Night With David Letterman and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Space InvaderZ” further follows the recent re-release of Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s classic “The Last Huzzah!” remix, available for streaming and download HERE. Born and raised in Crown Heights, the Brooklyn, NY-based rapper made a spectacular debut with his first mixtape, 2008’s The Big Fat Kill, soon followed by his breakout project, 2011’s acclaimed Lost in Translation. In 2017, eXquire launched his own Chocolate Rabbit label, independently releasing his self-titled debut studio album in 2019. 2020 saw the arrival of the Madlib-produced “Black Mirror” as well as “Bootlicker (Burn Baby Burn),” a powerhouse tribute to all those who have been impacted by police brutality benefitting The Bail Project. Along with his own distinctive output, Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire has made a wide range of featured appearances over the past decade, teaming with such fellow artists as Danny Brown, El-P, Diplo, and many others.