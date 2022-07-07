Bram Stoker’s Dracula Arrives in Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD Steelbook

July 7, 2022
William Dale
From Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola (1974 Best Director, The Godfather: Part II) comes the classic and chilling tale about the devastatingly seductive Transylvanian prince (Gary Oldman) who travels from Eastern Europe to 19th-century London in search of human love. When the charismatic Dracula meets Mina (Winona Ryder), a young woman who appears as the reincarnation of his lost love, the two embark on a journey of romantic passion and horror.

Returning to 4k Ultra HD with a Limited Edition Steelbook and Added Special Features October 4th

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS
4K ULTRA HD DISC

  • Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, including the original theatrical English subtitle font for texted instances
  • Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + Dolby Stereo
  • Special Features:
    • NEWLY ADDED: “Love Song For A Vampire” Music Video by Annie Lennox
    • NEWLY ADDED: Blood Lines – Dracula: The Man, The Myth, The Movies Featurette

BLU-RAY DISC

  • Feature presented in High Definition, sourced from the 4K master
  • Dolby Atmos audio
  • Special Features:
    • Audio Commentary featuring Director Francis Ford Coppola
    • Audio Commentary featuring Director Francis Ford Coppola, Visual Effects Director Roman Coppola and Makeup Supervisor Greg Cannom
    • Introduction by Francis Ford Coppola
    • Reflections in Blood: Francis Ford Coppola and Bram Stoker’s Dracula
    • Practical Magicians: A Collaboration Between Father and Son
    • The Blood Is the Life: The Making of Bram Stoker’s Dracula
    • The Costumes Are the Sets: The Design of Eiko Ishioka
    • In-Camera: Naïve Visual Effects
    • Method and Madness: Visualizing Dracula
    • Deleted & Extended Scenes
    • Theatrical Teaser & Trailer