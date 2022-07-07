Bram Stoker’s Dracula Arrives in Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD Steelbook

From Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola (1974 Best Director, The Godfather: Part II) comes the classic and chilling tale about the devastatingly seductive Transylvanian prince (Gary Oldman) who travels from Eastern Europe to 19th-century London in search of human love. When the charismatic Dracula meets Mina (Winona Ryder), a young woman who appears as the reincarnation of his lost love, the two embark on a journey of romantic passion and horror.

Returning to 4k Ultra HD with a Limited Edition Steelbook and Added Special Features October 4th

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, including the original theatrical English subtitle font for texted instances

Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + Dolby Stereo

Special Features: NEWLY ADDED: “Love Song For A Vampire” Music Video by Annie Lennox NEWLY ADDED: Blood Lines – Dracula: The Man, The Myth, The Movies Featurette



BLU-RAY DISC