Brand new comedy series Henpocalypse! commissioned for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Brand-new sitcom, Henpocalypse!, produced by award-winning production company Various Artists Limited (I May Destroy You, Sally4Ever and Dead Pixels) has been commissioned for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The 6×30 minute series, written by Caroline Moran (Hullraisers, Raised by Wolves), is a high-energy comedy romp, through the eyes of five women on the ultimate hen weekend, which goes very wrong leaving them in the ultimate fight for survival.

When bridezilla-to-be Zara’s hen-do is interrupted by the end of the world, she and her four fellow working-class West Midlander best mates wait out the breakdown of human civilisation in an isolated holiday cottage in Wales.

Emerging from quarantine into the harsh new post-apocalyptic world, they find the male population has almost entirely wiped out and Britain is now a hellscape in which only the very fittest will survive. It’s inevitable on a hen do there’ll be fractious dynamics between friends so how will they come together to work out what to do with the male stripper, the only man who seems to have survived? Pitted against a group of radicalised Pilates instructors and using sex toys as spears against the enemy, will the dysfunctional friends survive in the harsh new world of societal breakdown?

Caroline Moran says: “I can’t bloody believe I am getting to make a sitcom for BBC Two! That’s pretty much all I’ve ever wanted in life. The nation is now officially invited to our never-ending post-apocalyptic hen do. I guarantee high drama, tons of jokes, massive surprises and lots of penis-themed pound shop tat!”

Tanya Qureshi, Head of Comedy at the BBC says: “What could be more hilariously nightmarish than a hen do that never ends?! Caroline has created a very funny show with an incredible collection of women at the heart of it. We’re incredibly excited to bring Henpocalypse! to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer viewers later next year.”

Phil Clarke, VAL Joint Managing Director says: “We are thrilled to be working with Caroline Moran on her new BBC Two series. She is the most original and joyous writer. The apocalypse has never been funnier.”

Henpocalypse! (6×30) has been commissioned by BBC Comedy. The Executive Producers are Phil Clarke (I May Destroy You), Helen Williams (Flack, Lazy Susan) and Roberto Troni (I May Destroy You). The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Tanya Qureshi. VAL is part of BBC Studios portfolio of invested indie production companies with whom they hold a minority share.

Filming begins early 2023 and casting will be announced in due course.