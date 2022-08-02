Bravo’s “Top Chef” Heads to London for Season 20 – World All-Stars

Bravo’s “Top Chef,” produced by Magical Elves, will cross the pond to London for a very special 20th World All-Stars season with host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. The greatest competitors from “Top Chef” iterations around the globe, including winners and finalists, will face off in the fiercest battle the culinary competition has ever seen. With 29 international versions, “Top Chef” World All-Stars will bring together 16 of the most talented, creative and decorated chefs who have competed in their respective countries’ versions of the series as they vie for the ultimate “Top Chef” title.

This marks the first time that the flagship edition of “Top Chef” will shoot an entire season abroad. The Emmy, James Beard and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series will begin production this month in London, one of the most influential cities in the world, with the epic 20th season set to premiere in 2023.

“We’ve always wanted to do a season of ‘Top Chef’ with winners, finalists and frontrunners, but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions across the world has been a dream come true,” said Ryan Flynn, Senior Vice President, Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “And what better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK’s exceptional ingredients and international flavors.”

Victoria Prentis, Food Minister, UK Government adds: “I’m pleased that ‘Top Chef’ has chosen London for its first ever season outside of the US. We’re rightly proud of our exceptional food and drink produced here in the UK. From Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb to Northern Irish beef and English sparkling wine, our food and drink is recognized at home and abroad for its great taste and high quality. As the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, the passion, traditions and expertise of our food and drink industry make the UK a fantastic choice for the culinary competition series.”

A culinary melting pot, London’s cuisine has been influenced by countries all over the world. From traditional pub food to modern Indian cuisines, the chefs will be cooking with the best ingredients the UK has to offer from its sought-after seafood, high-quality meat and produce. The stakes will be bigger than ever as the cheftestants cook their way through globally inspired quickfire and elimination challenges. Throughout the competition, Padma, Tom and Gail will be joined by distinguished judges from the international versions, as well as esteemed global culinary experts.

A global phenomenon with over 100 winners crowned across the world, international “Top Chef” versions, licensed by NBCUniversal Formats globally, include France (13 seasons), Canada (10 seasons), Middle East (seven seasons) and Brazil (four seasons), to name a few. The original U.S. series launched in 2006 and has been sold to over 175 territories worldwide.

“Top Chef” was recently nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Host, Casting, Directing and Picture Editing. “Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen” was also nominated for Outstanding Short Form Non-fiction or Reality Series.

“Top Chef” is produced by the Emmy Award-winning production company Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines and Hillary Olsen serving as executive producers. The “Top Chef” format is licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.