Award-winning indie publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Tiny Roar are thrilled to announce the launch of sci-fi adventure XEL on PC, with the Nintendo Switch version launching on July 14th. A love letter to classic Zelda entries and other genre-defining top-down RPGs, XEL entices players to journey through the exotic landscape of a mysterious planet trapped in a seemingly never-ending cycle of peril.

Shipwrecked on an unfamiliar world, players take on the role of Reid, an unexpected heroine to the world she’s stranded on. Devoid of her past memories, Reid must traverse this strange planet, battling enemies and solving puzzling dungeons along the way. Partnered with her sassy companion Chap, Reid must unearth the secrets hiding in this forgotten world and reveal the connection she has to it, or else risk being trapped in the same pattern of destruction she is tasked with ending.

Key Features of XEL Include: