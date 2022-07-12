Award-winning indie publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Tiny Roar are thrilled to announce the launch of sci-fi adventure XEL on PC, with the Nintendo Switch version launching on July 14th. A love letter to classic Zelda entries and other genre-defining top-down RPGs, XEL entices players to journey through the exotic landscape of a mysterious planet trapped in a seemingly never-ending cycle of peril.
Shipwrecked on an unfamiliar world, players take on the role of Reid, an unexpected heroine to the world she’s stranded on. Devoid of her past memories, Reid must traverse this strange planet, battling enemies and solving puzzling dungeons along the way. Partnered with her sassy companion Chap, Reid must unearth the secrets hiding in this forgotten world and reveal the connection she has to it, or else risk being trapped in the same pattern of destruction she is tasked with ending.
Key Features of XEL Include:
- Old School Meets New School: Retro meets modern in a classic RPG gameplay style, and a well-crafted combat system comprised of different attacks, dodging, parrying, and clever gadgets
- Adventure Through Space and Time: Explore the mysterious world of XEL and uncover its dark past, utilizing mind-bending time travel to unlock the secrets of the mysterious land
- A Timeless Audiovisual Experience: Composed by Gidon Wolff, XEL offers a timeless soundtrack complemented by vibrant visuals, handcrafted by a passionate indie team