Bring Home ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Special Collector’s Edition with Exclusive BTS Bonus Content

It’s time to return to Downton inDownton Abbey: A New Era, available to own with bonus content on Digital June 24, 2022, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 5, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The Collector’s Edition arrives just in time for a summer movie night in with exclusive and exciting featurettes to give viewers a more in-depth look behind the scenes with fan-favorite stars.

The motion picture will also be available in a Limited-Edition Gift Set, featuring the Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital Code, presented in exclusive packaging along with vintage-style postcards, a photo book and a collectible Downton Abbey branded stainless steel tea strainer with a velvet bag. Available only while supplies last, this special offering is the must-own gift for any Downton Abbey fan or to add to your own collection.

The much-anticipated cinematic return of Downton Abbey follows the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie, while other members of the family go on a grand adventure to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess and her past. With a screenplay by Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast alongside exciting new additions, Downton Abbey: A New Era is packed full of exuberant moments, excitement and humor, tears of joy and sadness and new beginnings for all your favorite characters. Downton Abbey: A New Era is also available to stream on Peacock on June 24, 2022.

With the purchase of Downton Abbey: A New Era on disc or digital, fans are eligible to earn points towards digital movies via the Universal All-Access Rewards program. Members can redeem their points for digital movies, swag and more! For registration and details please visit www.MyUniversalRewards.com.

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY, DVD & DIGITAL BONUS FEATURES:

Good To Be Back – The cast is happy to be back at the estate and making their next film. Hear what it was like for them to see one another again and learn about their character’s continuing story arcs.

– The cast is happy to be back at the estate and making their next film. Hear what it was like for them to see one another again and learn about their character’s continuing story arcs. Return to DOWNTON ABBEY: The Making-of A NEW ERA – A production as large as DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA takes incredible preparation, people, and craftsmanship. This in-depth making-of piece delves into the work that each department contributed to bring this film to life.

– A production as large as takes incredible preparation, people, and craftsmanship. This in-depth making-of piece delves into the work that each department contributed to bring this film to life. A Legendary Character – Take a look back at the legendary character that is the Dowager Countess of Grantham and see why Maggie Smith was born to play the role.

– Take a look back at the legendary character that is the Dowager Countess of Grantham and see why Maggie Smith was born to play the role. Creating The Film Within The Film – Take a deeper dive into the making of the film within the film, highlighting the extra research and details that were taken into consideration, from set design and vehicles to the plethora of period-accurate film equipment and props.

– Take a deeper dive into the making of the film within the film, highlighting the extra research and details that were taken into consideration, from set design and vehicles to the plethora of period-accurate film equipment and props. Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia – Learn the real history behind Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia, and why it was a perfect vessel to play the cross-channel ferry in the film.

– Learn the real history behind Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia, and why it was a perfect vessel to play the cross-channel ferry in the film. Spill The Tea (Time) – Sit down with Allen Leech (Tom Branson) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) as they spill all the details of what life on the set of DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA was really like.

– Sit down with Allen Leech (Tom Branson) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) as they spill all the details of what life on the set of DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA was really like. Feature Commentary with Director Simon Curtis

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital