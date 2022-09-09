Iconic singer-songwriter-rapper-artist Brooke Candy embarks on her next musical era with her first new single in more than three years. “Flip Phone” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The uncompromising electro-powered new track is joined by an official self-directed music video, produced by PAPER Magazine – the NYC-based magazine’s first ever foray into music video production – with South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster.

An undisputed icon of the underground music, fashion, and queer art scenes, Brooke Candy is a sex-positive pop idol whose wide-ranging creative output revels in defiant glamour, embodying both speculative futures and über-romantic nostalgia. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Candy first gained notoriety from her work on Grimes’ 2012 music video “Genesis,” followed quickly by high-profile collaborations with such fellow iconoclasts as Charli XCX, Sia, Diplo, Lizzo, Pussy Riot, Sophie, Mykki Blanco, and countless more.

The multi-faceted, infinitely talented Candy has explored an array of inspired possibilities throughout her career, from styling music videos (including Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and David Guetta & Afrojack Ft. Charli XCX & French Montana’s “Dirty Sexy Money”) and teaching performing arts classes at New York University to collaborations with the Brooklyn Museum and Los Angeles’ Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) and brand partnerships with MAC Cosmetics and Diesel. Candy has devoted much of her recent creative efforts to the art of tattooing, reinventing herself as a living, breathing cyborg centerfold whose work conjures the retro-futurism of Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama’s robotic pin-ups, fused with archetypal “Sailor Jerry” traditionalism.

Now, with the long-awaited arrival of “Flip Phone,” this one-of-a-kind artist is at last poised to unveil her empowering new musical vision, rich with graphic invention, conceptual muscle, and irresistible, unstoppable energy.