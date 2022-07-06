Brazil’s buzzing Bruno Furlan is making a name for himself by being on all your favorite DJs’ playlists. Amine Edge & Dance, Green Velvet, Claude Von Stroke and of course A-Trak have been giving his catchy, fast-paced tracks lots of burn. On his Fool’s Gold debut, Bruno serves up an energetic anthem fueled by Todd Terry-esque piano stabs and a sassy vocal from Medusa. Get ready to hear this everywhere.