Buffalo 8 has announced the release of Duality to Amazon Video, AppleTV and iTunes, YouTube, Google Play and Vudu, on Friday, October 21. Director Ryan Dowling was granted unprecedented access to an all-star roster of graffiti and street artists including “Dual Streets,” “Sloke,” “Meres,” “Jaber/White Ninja,” and “Never.”



Once brushed aside – even deemed criminal – graffiti has since paved the way for many successful, credible artists today. With Duality, these street artists– some for the first time, some maintaining a strict code of anonymity – discuss their journeys from “tagging” to becoming respected icons in the cities they serve with pieces that are awe-inspiring in scope, size and complexity. They have collectively proven that their genre of art is something that can influence culture, evoke emotion, inspire, and cultivate community. Their rise has not been without challenges and criticism but today they are admired by throngs of fans and oftentimes the art they produce brings in revenue for household brands and worldwide corporations. No longer relegated to back alleys, their works can be found on main streets, on the faces of landmark buildings and in fine art galleries.





“The perception of graffiti and street art has changed over the last couple of years and with this documentary, I wanted to shine a spotlight on not only that, but how these talented artists cultivate a deeper sense of community and help businesses thrive. The term ‘vandal’ is flipped on itself in this documentary that showcases the dual nature of what being a graffiti artist is like today. They have proven that art is something that can influence and give character to an area. With Duality, in partnership with Buffalo 8, we’re proud to share even more about this growing movement,” stated Dowling.



Artists appearing are “Dual Streets” (Houston); “Sloke,” a.k.a. Nate Nordstrom (Austin); “Meres,” a.k.a. Jonathen Cohen (New York), “Jaber/White Ninja” (West Coast); and “Never, a.k.a. Jonas Never (Los Anegels) as well as Marie Flaguel Cecil who co-founded iconic mural space 5Pointz in Queens.



In addition to directing, Dowling sereved as the cinematographer. Lucy Soja produced and the Executive Producers are Justin Miller, Brandon Miller, Nikki Stier Justice, Grady Justice, Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman. Nikki Stier Justice of Buffalo 8 negotatied the deal for North American rights with Dowling on behalf of his team.