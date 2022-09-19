Richmond-based five-piece collective Butcher Brown releases their new big band album Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey featuring Tennishu and R4ND4ZZO BIGB4ND, out now via Concord Jazz. Coupled with the release, the band also shares a live performance video for the album track “Breevin’.” The ful project arrives closely following their recent performances at DC JazzFest, and Afropunk Brooklyn last weekend, and includes the previously-released singles “777,” “Unbelievable” and “Liquid Light.”

The new album was originally written and produced by the band’s MC and multi-instrumentalist Tennishu as a hip hop album, but has since evolved into Butcher Brown’s own eclectic ode to big band jazz, their first foray into this format. Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey is both trail-blazing in its approach to classic jazz, bringing the band and the TENNISHU & R4ND4ZZO BIGB4ND to lay down a collage of jazz suites for a hip-hop album, and simultaneously mashing together elements of the soul, funk, and rock influences that has formed the band’s musical identity.

The band are fresh off of a collaborative set with Pink Siifu at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago this summer, the sold out Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, the DC Jazz Fest in Washington D.C., and their recent performance at Afropunk Fest in Brooklyn. In addition to their album release party in Charlottesville tonight, the band is also slated to play the Monterey Jazz Festival in California later this month. Vinyl of the new project will be available on November 11th in standard black and “Opaque Blue” as a limited pressing of 2000 for Indie Retail. The 12” Vinyl includes a 7” with two bonus tracks “Guitarmy” and “Peace.” The album’s cover art was created by famed designer Lou Beach (designer of Weather Report’s 1977 classic, Heavy Weather and Butcher Brown’s most recent album #KingButch).

The new project marks Butcher Brown’s first body of work since they graced NPR’s Tiny Desk (At Home) series with a performance straight from a Richmond rooftop last year, and collaborated with Alex Isley on a cover of Patrice Rushen’s “Remind Me.” Following a tour run supporting Kamasi Washington in 2019, Butcher Brown released their eighth album #KingButch in 2020, which features the stand-out track “Tidal Wave,” and received praise from the likes of Bandcamp, OkayPlayer and NPR, which described the album as “a great marriage of hip-hop and jazz.”

