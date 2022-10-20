Throughout the years, Call of Duty has partnered with a lot of incredible musicians to launch video games. From Eminem and Metallica to Jack White and Trent Reznor, Call of Duty has brought some of the greatest acts that the US has to offer.

This year with the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Activision has brought its music to a global scale with the announcement of a partnership with Latin American Superstars Banda MS. International superstars of Banda/Corrido music, Banda MS will be premiering a new single “141” which will be featured extensively in Modern Warfare II.

Call of Duty and Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga collaborated to create a unique song for the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, available globally on October 28th. The song, a traditional Mexican Corrido, is a celebration for Call of Duty and Banda MS fans around the world.

Entitled “141”, the song is inspired by the iconic members of the legendary Task Force 141 and Alejandro Vargas from the Mexican Special Forces, and ties in directly with the narrative of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

“With a portion of the single player campaign set in Mexico, we knew that we had a unique opportunity in Mexico and the Hispanic market with Modern Warfare II”, said Rodrigo Pérez, Senior Brand Manager Latin America for Call of Duty. “It has been exciting creating something special for the fans of Call of Duty and Banda MS, that we have never done before”.

“We’re extremely honored to collaborate with Banda MS, one of today’s most important Mexican bands”, said Stephen Miller, Audio Director at Infinity Ward. “The 141 song expands on the very essence of Task Force 141, touching on the narrative of Modern Warfare II. The Corrido will be integrated into Modern Warfare II, with several versions that can be found throughout different parts of the game”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Call of Duty,” said Sergio Lizárraga, founder of Banda MS. “We are proud to contribute to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with something as engraved in Mexican culture as a Corrido. We cannot wait for everyone to listen to our song”.

The single and its accompanying video will be premiered Thursday, October 20 and will be showcased live in concert in Miami on launch day, Friday, October 28.