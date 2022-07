After announcing some “complications,” Cardi B roars back with visuals for “Hot Shit” featuring none other than Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Establishing herself on top of the game, Cardi B appears on top of buildings wearing her signature stilletos and futuristic outfits. Flashing between the dark city scape and a bright futuristic robotic set, Kanye West and Lil Durk also make appearances.