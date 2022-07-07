Cat People Collector’s Edition 4KUHD

Arrives on August 30, 2022 in a 4KUHD + Blu-Ray Combo Pack from Scream Factory

It’s time to unleash our primal animal nature and succumb to the unbridled cravings for a generous dose of suspense, unspeakable desire and old-fashioned thrills when Cat People Collector’s Edition comes in a 4KUHD™+Blu-ray combo pack from SCREAM FACTORY.

Special features include a new 4K scan from the original camera negative and special bonus content. Loyal fans and collectors ordering from Shoutfactory.com will receive a rolled 18×24 poster featuring the original theatrical artwork available while supplies last.

Directed by Paul Schrader (Hardcore, American Gigolo, Affliction), this provocative and memorable cult hit is a remake of the 1942 Jacques Tourneur horror/noir classic. The film stars Nastassja Kinski as Irena, a beautiful young woman who discovers love for the first time only to find that the experience brings tragic consequences. The tremendous passion of this woman’s first romantic love is so strong, however, it bypasses the chaos around her – including the extraordinary demands of her brother (Malcolm McDowell, A Clockwork Orange) – as it pushes her on to her own bizarre destiny. This erotic fantasy about the passion and terror surrounding this first love also stars John Heard (Awakenings), Annette O’Toole (48 Hrs.), Ruby Dee (Do The Right Thing) and Lynn Lowry (Shivers).

DISC 1 (UHD):

· NEW 2022 4K Scan of the original camera negative in Dolby Vision (HDR 10 compatible)

· Audio Commentary with director Paul Schrader

DISC 2 (Blu-ray):

· NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative

· Audio Commentary with director Paul Schrader

· More Than A Remake – an interview with director Paul Schrader

· Unleashing The Animal Within – an interview with actress Nastassja Kinski

· Making Memories – an interview with actress Annette O’Toole

· Caging the Animal – an interview with actor John Heard

· Reconnecting with Cat People – an interview with actor Malcolm McDowell

· Cat Fight – an interview with actress Lynn Lowry

· Composing A Cult Classic – an interview with composer Giorgio Moroder

· Cat People: An Intimate Portrait

· On the Set with Paul Schrader

· Filmmaker Robert Wise On The Producer Of The Original Cat People, Val Lewton

· Special Makeup Effects by Tom Burman

· A look at the film’s Matte Paintings

· Original Theatrical Trailer & TV Spot

· Photo Galleries – Photos from the Film, Production Art and Posters