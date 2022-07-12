Playwing are proud to announce that, after a successful launch on PC and Xbox Series consoles, their free-to-play dragon combat title “Century: Age Of Ashes” will be taking flight on Xbox One X|S this July 12th, followed by PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions on July 19th. Console versions of Century will include all updates as of present, with more to come in the future.

Additionally, players can now harness the mighty power of the electric elements as ‘The Stormraiser’ – the new dragon rider class with “Season 1: A Shadow Over Skeld”. This expansion update also sees the inclusion of the Valkürian Sanctuary Map, a new DragonPass leveling system, competitive season, events and more additional features.

Season 1 arrives with fresh new and engaging ideas that players have been long awaiting for.



In this first ever story arc in the lore of Century, as written & presented in cinematographic experience, a shadow is looming far in the south of the world. An army led by overwhelming forces marches towards the Kingdom Of Skeld. The last remnants of hope rest in the clutches of The Stormraisers, strong minded spiritual beings trained for many generations to observe and protect the Valkürian lands.