The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that’s all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.

Featured Chefs: Chris Bianco (Phoenix, Ariz.), Gabriele Bonci (Rome, Italy), Ann Kim (Minneapolis, Minn.), Franco Pepe (Caiazzo, Italy), Yoshihiro Imai (Kyoto, Japan), Sarah Minnick (Portland, Ore.)

Series Premieres: September 7, 2022

Format: 6 x 45 min episodes



Created by: David Gelb

Executive Producers: David Gelb, Brian McGinn, Andrew Fried

Directed by: Abigail Fuller, Clay Jeter, Zia Mandviwalla, Brian McGinn