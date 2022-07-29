Chicago’s Cosmic Bull follows up their 27X2 EP with two videos built around different versions of the new track “Unless You Know People,” released today.

Paul Von Mertens gives a full-band compliment to Mark Vickery’s ukulele-based tune, and director Marjan Agicic gives the video a 20th-century music club vibe. Costumes and makeup by Lisa Osmon. Shot at Trigger Chicago. With appearances by: Mark Vickery, Ellis Clark, Meret Duvall, Tina Howell, Anna Maloney, Ary Paloma, Renee Ruffin, Temple Schultz, and Eve Simi.

In this second version of “Unless You Know People,” Scott Tallarida at Trigger Chicago puts a modern/futuristic production spin on the original Paul Von Mertens version. Director Marjan Agicic and costume/makeup designer Lisa Osmon add postmodern elements to the video. With appearances by: Mark Vickery, Ellis Clark, Meret Duvall, Tina Howell, Anna Maloney, Ary Paloma, Renee Ruffin, Temple Schultz, and Eve Simi.

https://www.facebook.com/cosmicbull1