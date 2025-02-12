Chili’s and Lifetime Create New Holiday Classic with Television Event “I’ll be Home for National Margarita Day”

Guests will also be able to celebrate National Margarita Day on Feb. 22 at participating Chili's locations nationwide with a $5 Tequila Trifecta

The feel-good romance that margarita fans didn’t know they needed is headed to Lifetime this National Margarita Day. Selling more margaritas than any restaurant brand in the U.S., including over 25 million margaritas in 2024 alone, Chili’s Grill & Bar is celebrating its favorite cocktail and holiday by partnering with the holiday romance experts for the Lifetime Television Event, I’ll be Home for National Margarita Day.

“As the margarita experts, National Margarita Day is the most important holiday of the year at Chili’s, but we were all surprised that no feel-good stories have been made around this incredible holiday,” said George Felix, Chili’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Lifetime is known for its beloved, iconic holiday programs, so there is no better partner to finally give National Margarita Day the attention it deserves. What better way to celebrate than with the holiday’s biggest television event and Chili’s signature margaritas.”

Premiering on Lifetime on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10pm ET, margaritas aren’t the only thing being shaken up in Ferguson Falls, a small town where National Margarita Day is the biggest event of the year, with Chili’s at the heart of the festivities.

The 15-minute original television event tells the story of Liz (Maria Menounos) and Sam (Taye Diggs), former love interests who are reunited at the local Chili’s when Liz returns to her hometown, desperate to escape the big city’s overpriced margaritas. Everything seems perfect until a big-city developer’s plans to build condos threatens to ruin the town’s National Margarita Day traditions. Liz and Sam must work together to stop the developer and save National Margarita Day, rekindling their relationship in the process. Additional cast include Judy Kain, Craig Kolkebeck and Keven Undergaro.

Chili’s is also giving fans everywhere the chance to join the National Margarita Day celebration with in-restaurant drink specials and exclusive merch, including the below, alongside always-available favorites, such as the Casamigos Margarita:

$5 Tequila Trifecta: A top-shelf blend made with el Jimador® Silver Tequila, 1800® Reposado, and Jose Cuervo® Gold, perfectly shaken with triple sec and house-made sour – only $5 on Feb. 22 at participating locations.

$6 StrawEddy Margarita of the Month: Available all February (at participating locations), this refreshing and fruity favorite combines Deep Eddy® Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco® Tequila, strawberry puree and house-made sour.

Margarita Merch: Dress like Taye Diggs with a "Marg Sweet Marg" T-shirt ($30) or cozy up in a "Marg Mama" sweater ($65), both featured in the story and available alongside an oversized "Margs" crewneck ($45) – all available now at welcometochilis.com.

Following its premiere on Feb. 19 on Lifetime, the full 15-minute I’ll be Home for National Margarita Day event will air again on Lifetime in celebration of the holiday (Feb. 22) at 2pm ET and will be available for streaming on mylifetime.com, the Lifetime app, YouTube, social and VOD platforms starting Feb. 20 for a limited time.