Chivalry 2 – Midsommar Event Trailer

The Chivalry 2 Midsommar Event welcomes players to the fields of Aberfell where Mason druid warlords and peasantry are hosting a festival that would make any Agathian shriek in terror – and everyone’s invited! Join the fearsome festivities and dive into a brand-new Brawl Mode map in this limited time special event.

In Chivalry 2’s Brawl Mode, if you can pick it up, it’s a weapon. Leave your swords and axes at the door and use your fists, chairs, beehives, caskets, and anything you can pick-up for an all-out brawl!