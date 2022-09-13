Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising, the new action video game based on the fan-favorite comedy series, is coming this fall, to PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Get your first look at Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising right now with its new gameplay reveal trailer and pre-order it today at major retailers.

The Nemesis Edition of Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising is also available to pre-order exclusively through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, and Steam. The Nemesis Edition enables you to play as any of five enemy boss characters in the All Valley Tournament Mode! Go to the mat with Hammer, Bo, Gabriel, Skeleton Lord, and even Terry Silver! It also adds a bonus jukebox feature so you can listen to your favorite tracks from the game’s original score by Cobra Kai composers Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg.

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising continues the intense rivalry at the heart of the Cobra Kai saga. Choose your dojo – Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do – and build up a team of hard-hitting fighters from the series to battle anyone who stands in your way to victory. Master powerful fighting styles across a variety of game modes to secure your legacy as the All Valley Karate Grand Champion!

Key Features