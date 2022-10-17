Atlanta duo Coco & Clair Clair share “Love Me,” the second offering from their highly anticipated debut full-length album SEXY due November 4th. The new single follows “Cherub” and arrives with a video directed by Germany’s Nizan Kasper featuring skaters Noah Moerbeck, Kenny Hopf, Kevin McFly, Christoph Friedmann and Jakob Zehsar. “Love Me” continues their knack for writing catchy, cheeky lyrics paired with intricate and bubbly beats. Coco & Clair share, “‘Love Me’ was the last song that we wrote and recorded for the album. We chose it as the second single because we feel like it really encapsulates the album’s overall style and direction, it’s a refresh on our usual sound that shows a different side of us.”

The duo will be playing three album release shows this November in Los Angeles (sold out), New York City and Atlanta, following which the duo will head to Europe to play a string of six shows across the continent in Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Manchester and London.

Coco and Clair are used to being misjudged at first glance, but the 13 tracks of SEXY put forth their most authentic selves yet. “We both really wanted to show our capabilities,” Clair said regarding the new project, “Some songs, Coco raps so fast, which she’s never done before. And some of the songs, I actually try to sing or I just talk. It was important to us that we tried new things and showcased what we can do. It’s still very much us, but it’s new and fresh.” SEXY includes collaborations with artists from around the globe including NYC-based Porches, UK’s DEELA, Berkley California’s Marjorie -W.C. Sinclair and Lagos-based DETO BLACK. The album also features production from TVGirl on the track “8 AM.”

Growing up in the suburbs of Atlanta, Coco and Clair’s respective skill sets were on display from early ages. Coco was an only child, so she turned toward the internet to find her community and ultimately found an outlet for self-expression: “I didn’t have anyone to vibe with at home, so I would just vibe online a lot, and I got into music through MySpace. I would make music videos for friends, and then I started making beats.” Clair notes she, “always wanted to be a singer but I don’t think I ever thought I would actually be one.” Her natural love for music was aided by her father. “I learned a lot about music through my dad driving me to school,” she says. “He would always play me music in the car that I had never heard.”

In 2017, Coco & Clair Clair decided to record, mix, and self-release the seven-track project POSH before Clair left Atlanta for New York City — to at least get their music out into the world because they weren’t sure the next time they’d be together to make more. The confident, eclectic single “Pretty” took off, introducing their tongue-in-cheek lyricism and multi-layered soundscapes. “Pretty” boasts over 60 million Spotify streams to date. But it wasn’t until May 2019, when they were flown to Santa Ana, Calif., to perform with Cowgirl Clue that they realized they were becoming career musicians.

Since then, their momentum has been gradual and undeniable. Catchy singles such as December 2020’s “Pop Star” reinforced why fans fell in love with them in the first place and they’ve performed recent festival sets at Lollapalooza and Osheaga.

Upcoming Live Dates

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *SOLD OUT*

11/26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

2/21 – Berlin, DE @ Maschinenhaus

2/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

2/24 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

2/25 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

2/27 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

2/28 – London, UK @ Omeara