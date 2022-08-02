Comic Pull List for August 3

This week’s list is an eclectic mix of solid super-hero titles. From classic Moon Knight to new Black Adam: The Justice Society Files, as well as new illustrious The Scumbag.

Moon Knight #14

The scars of Zodiac’s attack linger with the faithful of the Midnight Mission, but that doesn’t stop Moon Knight from picking an entirely new fight.

A new arc begins as Moon Knight goes to war with the vampires of the Structure, but he finds it a battle on two fronts—one on the midnight streets, and the other within his own mind!





X-Men: Red #5

EXCESS DEVIATION! No one who is not an Omega-level mutant has ever taken one of the nine seats of the Great Ring.

Together, they are the greatest power Arakko has ever known—and it’s nine against one. So, if the nine are losing…what does that say about the one? Judgment Day has come to the Red Planet—and it’s Arakko’s greatest test since X OF SWORDS!





Flashpoint Beyond #4

The Clockwork Killer, Chapter Four: the Other Side of the Wall

Thomas Wayne is quickly closing in on the Clockwork Killer, but his investigation might be impeded by young Dexter Dent and his own vigilante agenda: breaking his mother out of Arkham!





Poison Ivy #3

Fixing the world isn’t easy work, and Ivy’s all hot and sweaty because of it!

Getting her hands dirty was never an issue, but when plant assassins come after her, Ivy must be willing to play dirty as well.





Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Cyclone #1

Freaks and Heroes / Lost & Found, Chapter 2 of 4

When she was young, Maxine Hunkel dreamed of flying with the Justice Society. Now she finally has the powers and the opportunity…but will she say yes? Guest-starring Hawkman on the road to Black Adam!

Plus, continuing the Teth-Adam backup story: trouble hits home for Adrianna Tomaz as Intergang mercenaries invade the hallowed halls of her university, on the hunt for the sacred totem she “liberated”—but what strange metal is the idol made from, and why does Intergang need it so badly?





The Scumbag #14

“GOLDENBROWNEYE,” Part Four

Ernie finally gets everything that’s coming to him.