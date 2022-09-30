Beloved community-focused mode returns with new parts and tools, alongside casual quick-play modes

PGA TOUR® 2K23 is poised to feature 20 licensed courses at launch on October 14, 2022; however, experienced players know they will have the opportunity to create more courses to challenge the entire PGA TOUR 2K community thanks to the return of the beloved franchise staple, Course Designer.

Using Course Designer, members of the PGA TOUR 2K community have created nearly 300,000 unique courses to-date for PGA TOUR 2K21, resulting in an ever-growing array of new content available for all players to enjoy*. PGA TOUR 2K23 takes the Course Designer community relationship to the next level, by incorporating a selection of courses built by members of the community into the game at launch. These content creators and their courses include:

ArcticFury – Craggy Heights, Sherwood Shores and the Training Facility;

b101design – Lachlan Crossing and Emery Beach Club;

Crazycanuck1985 – Old Marina Golf Club and Echo Park Golf Club;

Energ1ser – Lone Grove Golf Course and Jacobson Homestead;

Mattf27 – Foxholm Golf Links and Chestnut Hollow;

VctryLnSprts – PotHole Lake Golf Club and HuckleBerry Country Club.

Several of the creators have posted videos highlighting their custom courses, available now on PGA TOUR 2K social channels.

Course Designer has also received upgrades in PGA TOUR 2K23:

Interface has been overhauled to provide smoother access to all design tools;

New cursor selection offers easier access to objects on the course;

New spline tool streamlines the process of creating walls and fences, including on sloped terrain, improving on the previous tool that was used for surfaces and bulk-planting trees, flowers, and natural elements;

Majority of trees previously featured in PGA TOUR 2K21 have been updated or rebuilt from scratch to improve the visual quality, and a variety of new trees, including arborvitae and dogwood, and an assortment of twelve new flowers including dahlias, geraniums, poinsettias, poppies, roses, and more have been introduced to deck out custom courses.

In addition to the return of Course Designer, casual multiplayer mode Divot Derby and three-hole matchmaking return to keep entire crews of players competitive with their friends and other players across the globe**. Divot Derby pits up to 20 players against one another in a race to the tee. The first golfer to make it to the ninth and final hole wins! Players who get knocked out early can watch the rest of the competition in Spectator Mode. Three-hole matchmaking is an online multiplayer mode designed to offer new ways to play, with shorter play times and dialed up intensity. Both modes encourage players of all skill levels to jump in and knock out a quick game or two when they don’t have time for a full 18 holes.

PGA TOUR 2K23 is available for pre-order now. Basketball legend Michael Jordan will be playable at launch for players who pre-order PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition or purchase the Deluxe Edition or Tiger Woods Edition. Jordan is included in the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack***.

*Courses published in PGA TOUR 2K21 will not be available in PGA TOUR 2K23 until the respective creators of those courses import their creations into PGA TOUR 2K23, then republish.

**Multiplayer modes can only be played with the same console or across generations within the same console family (Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S; PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5). Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details

***The Michael Jordan Bonus Pack is available as a pre-order bonus for PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition through October 13, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. local time, and will be available for purchase post launch. Digital pre-orders: the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack will be delivered via game at launch. Physical pre-orders: pre-order to guarantee access to the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack which will be delivered via code in box to be redeemed in game. Terms apply. The Michael Jordan Bonus Pack is included with PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition (digital only).