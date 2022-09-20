Courtney Barnett proved last night why she is an absolute icon, delivering one of the most awe inspiring rock and roll performances in recent late night history on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Barnett and her band ripped through what has become a crowd favorite “Turning Green” one of the highlight songs from her album Things Take Time, Take Time.

Complete with Barnett on the cowbell, she slayed in every way possible with a guitar performance which was spellbinding and electric. There is only one Courtney Barnett and her dominance as one of the most dynamic and powerful guitar players of her generation is undeniable.

The performance caps off what has been a magical summer for the Australian singer-songwriter with her debut Here and There Festival setting the tone for a new way for artists to reach audiences. Barnett also saw the theatrical release of her documentary Anonymous Club which has received rave reviews internationally for its raw, emotional honesty. Anonymous Club is available now via streaming services.

Her latest album Things Take Time, Take Time is out now via Mom+Pop records.