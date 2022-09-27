Fresh off a sold-out UK tour, Craig Finn and the Uptown Controllers are jumping right back into a fall tour of North America. Kicking off on October 11 at Boston’s Crystal Ballroom followed by a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on the 12th, the dates will take the band through November 9, ending at Portland, OR’s Old Church. The complete itinerary is below. A mix of artists are supporting the tour, with Annika Pyle and Good Looks splitting opener duties during the first leg, and Lake Street Dive’s Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis teaming up for leg two on the West Coast. For updates, please visit craigfinn.net/tour.

These fall dates are in support of Finn’s latest solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, available now via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers in several formats, including digital download, CD, standard vinyl, and limited-edition white vinyl (online orders only). Recorded with Finn’s longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, the album includes the singles “Messing With The Settings,” “Birthdays,” and “The Amarillo Kid.”

An original new podcast series examining the connection between memory and creativity, each episode of That’s How I Remember It with Craig Finn, co-produced and distributed by Talkhouse and inspired in part by A Legacy of Rentals, will feature a discussion between Finn and one creator – including musicians, authors, filmmakers, and more – about the role memory plays in their art. These exclusive conversations reveal the different ways each creator synthesizes their remembered life experience to tell stories about themselves and the world we live in. More diverse creators to be announced soon.

That’s How I Remember It with Craig Finn Ep. 1 premiered in June and quickly ascended to the top 5 on Apple Podcasts’ “Top Episodes: Music” chart as well as Spotify’s top 15 on “Top Podcasts: Music” in the US and top 20 on “Top Podcasts: Music” in the UK.

NORTH AMERICA LIVE SHOWS 2022

OCTOBER

11 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom at Sommerville Theatre

13 – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

14 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents

15 – Brooklyn, NY – Williamsburg Opera House

16 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café

19 – Toronto, ONT – Horseshoe Tavern

21 – Chicago, IL – Irish American Heritage Center

22 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

23 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

NOVEMBER

3 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah

4 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge

5 – San Francisco, CA – Café Du Nord

8 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

9 – Portland, OR – The Old Church