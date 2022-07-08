David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes of the Future’ Coming to Blu-ray and DVD August 9th

Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment, announces the release of NEON and DECAL’s Crimes of the Future coming to Blu-ray™ and DVD August 9, 2022.



A performance artist – who turns the removal of organs into real time theatre – is forced to consider the most shocking performance of all as the government and a strange subculture take note of his act.



Written and directed by David Cronenberg (The Fly, A History of Violence), the film is his directorial return to the science fiction and horror genres for the first time since the 1990s. Cronenberg pioneered the “body horror” genre involving mutation, parasites, and medical conditions.

The SCI-FI thriller was recently in 500+ theaters and stars Best Actor Academy Award nominated Viggo Mortensen (The Lord of the Rings, A History of Violence), Best Actress Academy Award nominated Kristen Stewart (Spencer, The Twilight Saga), Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die, The French Dispatch), and Scott Speedman (Grey’s Anatomy, Felicity).

Crimes of the Future, which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, releases August 9, 2022, with the Blu-Ray™ and DVD now available for preorder.