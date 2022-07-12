Steamroller Animation announces the release of Curse of the Deadwood to the Steam gaming platform July 28, 2022.

Curse of the Deadwood is a beautifully animated tale of an enchanted land called Knottington. Join the epic journey of two unlikely heroes as they work side by side to defeat hordes of wooden zombies, save the Woodlings, and preserve the beauty and splendor of Knottington. Wield a variety of weapons, unlock upgrades, and fine tune them along the way to wipe out the menacing wooden zombies. This action packed evolution of a twin-stick, couch co-op game will leave gamers asking for more.

“Seeing this game come to life has been a dream of mine for years. Our team at Steamroller Studios dove right into the story, they practically immersed themselves in Knottington. Creating epic content like this is what helps our studio stay connected, stay relevant, and continues to help us move forward in the industry. I’m so grateful to our entire team for the love that they poured into this game and I can’t wait for the world to play it!” Adam Meyer, co-owner of Steamroller Studios

Steam Store > https://store.steampowered.com/app/362670/Curse_of_the_Deadwood