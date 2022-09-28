Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop band Daisy the Great have shared their latest single, “Liar,” available via S-Curve/Hollywood Records at all DSPs and streaming services. Watch the official music video – co-directed by Daisy the Great and filmmaker Brittany Reeber (Horse Jumper of Love, Parquet Courts, Protomartyr).

“I wrote ‘Liar’ about four years ago after hanging out with a friend that I had a really close but confusing relationship with,” says Daisy the Great’s Kelley Nicole Dugan. “‘Liar’ started as a giant run-on sentence in my notes app on my phone and the song is still basically that sentence. It’s about having a crush on a friend but being too scared to address the tension out loud, and how holding on to a secret like that really eats you up inside. I remember writing it all down as a big jumble of feeling frustrated, self-conscious, disingenuous, and ready to move on. We hope the song can give you guts when you need some, whether that means being vulnerable or letting go.”

“The music video for ‘Liar’ takes place on the last day of senior year in high school as a bunch of students are recording camcorder videos to place in a time capsule to open in 10 years,” adds Dugan and Daisy the Great co-creator Mina Walker. “It features a ton of our friends, our guitarist Nardo doing some tricks on his rollerblades, Kelley having a mystery crush, and us digging a pretty shallow hole. The video was inspired by SLC Punk, Freaks & Geeks, and the Battle of the bands scene in Freaky Friday.”

“Liar” heralds the arrival of Daisy the Great’s eagerly awaited new album, All You Need Is Time, available everywhere on Friday, October 28. Recorded in Brooklyn by rising producer/engineer Torna, with additional production from Gabe Goodman and Daisy the Great drummer Matti Dunietz, All You Need Is Time also includes such emotionally charged singles as “Easy” and the hypnotic “Aluminum,” both available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Daisy the Great – who have spent much of this summer on the road, lighting up 13 festivals across North America including Lollapalooza, Festival d’été de Québec, Wonderbus, and, most recently, Firefly Music Festival – will celebrate All You Need Is Time with a major US live schedule supporting The Happy Fits’ “Under The Shade of Green Tour,” set to begin November 8 at South Burlington, VT’s Higher Ground and then travel through mid-December. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.daisythegreat.com.

Tour Dates

NOVEMBER

8 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground +

9 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom +

12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall +

13 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

15 – Detroit, MI El Club +

16 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre +

18 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar +

19 – Chicago, IL – Metro +

20 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue +

22 – Denver, CO Summit +

23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex +

25 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom +

26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre +

29 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall +

30 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues +

DECEMBER

1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre +

5 – Dallas, TX – Trees +

6 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn +

7– Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +

9 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live +

10 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven) +

11 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

13 –Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle +

16 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock +

17 – New York, NY – Webster Hall +