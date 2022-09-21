Saber Interactive’s Dakar Desert Rally is the biggest open-world, off-road racing game on the planet, coming Oct. 4, 2022, to PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Travel back in time in style to see two legendary Dakar vehicles from the ‘80s: the DAF Truck Turbo-Twin and Ari Vatanen’s Peugeot 405 Turbo 16, both of which are playable as day one in-game unlocks when you purchase the Deluxe Edition of Dakar Desert Rally.

Dakar Desert Rally delivers an authentic experience with more than 30 stages of full rally racing from the classic Dakar Rally, including officially licensed vehicles, teams, pilots, and a wide variety of hardcore and arcade game modes. Drive across thousands of square kilometers of diverse terrain featuring dynamic weather in both single-player and online multiplayer modes offering tough competition for up to four players. You can also create and share your very own rally events using the custom roadbook editor.

Available to pre-order now on consoles and PC for $59.99, the Deluxe Edition of Dakar Desert Rally features the full base game plus the Dakar Desert Rally Season Pass, which includes the classic DAF Truck Turbo-Twin and Peugeot 405 Turbo 16 at launch, as well as five upcoming DLC packs containing a new map, new vehicles, and two new rally events, all at a discount.

The standard edition of Dakar Desert Rally is also available to pre-order for $39.99.

Pre-ordering any version of Dakar Desert Rally will unlock the exclusive Audi RS Q e-tron, which made history by becoming the first electric vehicle to win a desert rally at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

Check out DakarTheGame.com for more info