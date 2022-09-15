Being Somewhere, Dan Mangan’s sixth studio album, cuts incisively but never forgets its underlying thesis: It’s cool to care.

Mangan arms the rebels in the crusade for tenderness. The album is a combative plea for mercy from a manic world and its effects on the psyche. Whittling his sharpest pen to date, Being Somewhere is marked by Mangan’s singular wit and a respectful deference to the quagmire of existence.

“I wanted this album to feel like the inside crook of a familiar elbow on the nape of your neck, a comforting embrace” says Mangan, “These songs are tenderhearted and unfurl like an overdue conversation with a dear friend. They essentially lay out where we’re at, how I’m doing, and how I think I can help.”

571 emails. 100+ hours on the phone and thousands of text messages. A mere 3 days spent in-person together over two and a half years of long-distance work. Such a displaced recording process might make anyone question the concept of being anywhere at all, let alone being somewhere else.

This is how Dan Mangan and collaborator/producer Drew Brown (Radiohead, Beck) manifested Being Somewhere. All components were recorded in isolation and beamed up to the mothership. No piece of the puzzle ended up as expected, and each moment is the fruition of separate, yet conjoined, rabbit holes.

“The hard part was waiting,” Mangan says of the long-distance process, “sometimes it took six weeks to resolve an issue that could have taken twenty minutes had we been together in a room. But Drew’s dedication and talent cannot be understated, and this music doesn’t sound like anything else I’m hearing these days.”

Under the care of Drew Brown’s distinct touch, Being Somewhere forges sonics well beyond the tropes of modern folk music. Helming the project from Chicago, Brown sourced musical contributions from all over North America, the UK and Japan, including work from Joey Waronker (Beck, Atoms for Peace), Jason Falkner (Beck, St. Vincent), Thomas Bartlett (The National, Taylor Swift), Dave Okumu (Arlo Parks, Adele) Mary Lattimore (Kurt Vile, Sharon Van Etten), & Broken Social Scene frontman Kevin Drew.

Today, Mangan is sharing “Just Know It”. A lush piano-driven track about being worn down by the inability to find common ground. “This is a song about shooting yourself in the foot, told from the foot’s perspective. There’s barely any gray area left in the middle ground, explains Mangan. “We are so averse to seeing the other side achieve a win, we would rather that all sides lose.”

Tour Dates

Nov 9 – Dublin, IRE – Whelan’s

Nov 10 – Chester, UK – St. Marys

Nov 11 – Manchester, UK – Low Four

Nov 12 – Glasgow, UK – Great Western

Nov 13 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

Nov 15 – London, UK – Scala

Nov 16 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

Nov 17 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotown

Nov 18 – Groningen, NL – Lutherse Kerk

Nov 19 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

Nov 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Raahuset

Nov 22 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher

Nov 23 – Berlin, DE – Frannz

Nov 25 – Schorndorf, DE – Manufaktur

Nov 26 – Graz, AT – Autumn Leaves

Nov 27 – Prague, CZ – Le Royal

Nov 28 – Vienna, AT – B72

Nov 30 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F

Dec 1 – Nyon, CH – La Parenthèse

Dec 2 – Paris, FR – Pop Up Du Label

Dec 3 – Antwerp, BE – Rock Lobster

Dec 4 – Cologne, DE – Gebäude 9