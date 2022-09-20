Ahead of the anticipated release of his forthcoming studio album, Ultra Truth, revered producer and composer Daniel Avery today shares “Wall of Sleep,” a brand-new track taken from the album featuring vocals from close friend and collaborator HAAi. Watch the video for “Wall of Sleep” here.

“Wall Of Sleep” is one of the more emotionally evocative tracks on Avery’s new album, offering a wide-ranging cerebral experience amid strobing flashes of breaks and pooling synth pads. A duo with unmatched creative energy, HAAi’s siren-like vocal line transforms the industrial darkness of Avery’s songwriting into something that sounds celestial.

Speaking on the track, Daniel explains: “In many ways ‘Wall of Sleep’ defines the aesthetic of the whole album. A cave in which to get lost, drawn towards a burning light, hopeful steps forward, flanked by your favourite people – in my case here Manni Dee and the returning, soaring voice of HAAi. The Ultra Truth draws ever nearer.”

Ultra Truth is out November 4 via Mute and Phantasy Sound in the U.S. and Canada and via Phantasy Sound worldwide. The album will be available on double clear vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital platforms with each physical format featuring its own dedicated bonus track. Pre-order the album here.

Alongside this new offering, Avery will embark on a string of U.S. tour dates beginning Friday in New York before moving on to Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver, and Philadelphia’s Making Time Festival. See the current itinerary and follow Daniel via the social links below for touring updates.

Daniel Avery Tour

September 23 – Queens, NY – Basement

September 24 – Washington, DC – Flash

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Making Time Festival

September 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Don Quixote

October 1 – Denver, CO – 1134 Warehouse

October 15 – Bristol, England – Boiler Room @ Propyard

October 20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – TBC DJ Mag Live Stream @ ADE

November 11 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Gallery @ Opium

November 19 – Leeds, England – Wire

November 26 – Paris, France – Élysée Montmartre (LIVE)

December 2 – London, England – Here @ Outernet (LIVE)

December 3 – Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 TV Studio

December 17 – Brussels, Belgium – Braindance XL @ Ancienne Belgique