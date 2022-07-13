Following the announcement of his forthcoming studio album, Ultra Truth, revered producer and composer Daniel Avery today shares “Higher,” a brand-new track taken from the album featuring a vocal introduction from Sherelle.

Alongside this new offering, Avery has also announced a string of new U.S. tour dates including stops in New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia’s Making Time Festival. See the current itinerary and follow Daniel via the social links below for touring updates.

Ultra Truth is out November 4 via Mute and Phantasy Sound in the U.S. and Canada and via Phantasy Sound worldwide. The album will be available on double clear vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital platforms with each physical format featuring its own dedicated bonus track. Pre-order the album here.

“Higher” is a masterclass in electronic eclecticism from one of the most versatile producers working today. Bursting with raw emotion and power, the track couples Avery’s signature pads with juggernaut breakbeats and opens with a candid voice note from Sherelle reflecting on how she channels emotion through music.

“This is the first time I’ve brought together so many people to join me on the journey and each guest plays a crucial role. Sherelle is a supernova artist and someone who always marches to the beat of her own drum.”

Earlier this year, Avery launched his new live show which debuted at Nuits Sonores in Lyon, France before rolling through Melt, Primavera, and Roskilde festivals in addition to a raucous b2b DJ set with VTSS at Glastonbury. Next month, Avery will play a homecoming show at Field Day in London on August 20.

Daniel Avery Tour Dates

July 17 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival (LIVE)

August 15 – Haz-Zebbug, Malta – Glitch Festival (b2b w/ HAAi)

August 20 – London, England – Field Day Festival (LIVE)

September 23 – Queens, NY – Basement (DJ)

September 24 – Washington, DC – Flash (DJ)

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Making Time Festival (DJ)

September 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Don Quixote (DJ)

October 1 – Denver, CO – 1134 Warehouse (DJ)

November 26 – Paris, France – Élysée Montmartre (LIVE)