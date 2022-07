Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…with the Man of Steel suffering the same fate as that of his comrades, join us for a look at a world of dreams he would never have thought possible while alive. Where there’s life there’s hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of DC Universe’s biggest event of 2022! Plus, an Aquaman backup!

DC Comics · Releases Jul 12th, 2022