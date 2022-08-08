DC Comics Releases August 10

Check out this week’s list of DC Comic books and graphic novels that should be available at your local or online comic book shop.

Weekly Pick: I Am Batman #12 – DC’s most inscrutable hero arrives in New York City to task Jace Fox’s Batman with helping them solve a mystery of the past. At the same time, Tiffany Fox continues on her path to see who could be New York—and DC’s—hero of the future.

Batgirls #9 (Cover A Jorge Corona), $3.99

Batgirls #9 (Cover B Sweeney Boo Card Stock Variant), $4.99

Batgirls #9 (Cover C Rian Gonzales Card Stock Variant), AR

Batman Urban Legends #18 (Cover A Liam Sharp), $7.99

Batman Urban Legends #18 (Cover B Dike Ruan), $7.99

Batman Urban Legends #18 (Cover C Gerardo Zaffino), $7.99

Batman Vs Robin Road To War TP, $16.99

Blood Syndicate Season One #4 (Of 6)(Cover A Dexter Soy), $3.99

Blood Syndicate Season One #4 (Of 6)(Cover B Juliet Nneka Card Stock Variant), $4.99

Dark Crisis Worlds Without A Justice League Green Lantern #1 (One Shot)(Cover A Fernando Blanco), $4.99

Dark Crisis Worlds Without A Justice League Green Lantern #1 (One Shot)(Cover B Mario Foccillo), AR

Dark Crisis Worlds Without A Justice League Green Lantern #1 (One Shot)(Cover C Fernando Blanco Foil Variant), AR

DCeased War Of The Undead Gods #1 (Of 8)(Cover A Trevor Hairsine), $3.99

DCeased War Of The Undead Gods #1 (Of 8)(Cover B Kael Ngu Acetate Card Stock Variant), $4.99

DCeased War Of The Undead Gods #1 (Of 8)(Cover C Dan Mora Homage Card Stock Variant), $4.99

DCeased War Of The Undead Gods #1 (Of 8)(Cover D Francesco Mattina Body Bag Card Stock Variant), AR

DCeased War Of The Undead Gods #1 (Of 8)(Cover E Francesco Mattina Card Stock Variant), AR

DCeased War Of The Undead Gods #1 (Of 8)(Cover F Sun Khamunaki Card Stock Variant), AR

DCeased War Of The Undead Gods #1 (Of 8)(Cover G Dan Mora Homage Virgin Card Stock Variant), AR

DCeased War Of The Undead Gods #1 (Of 8)(Cover H Jay Anacleto Card Stock Variant), $4.99

Deathstroke Inc. Volume 1 King Of The Super-Villains HC, $29.99

Fourth World By Jack Kirby Box Set, $120.00

Future State Gotham #16 (Cover A Simone Di Meo), $3.99

Future State Gotham #16 (Cover B Mike Bowden Card Stock Variant), $4.99

Harley Quinn #19 (Cover A Jonboy Meyers), $3.99

Harley Quinn #19 (Cover B Derrick Chew Card Stock Variant), $4.99

Harley Quinn #19 (Cover C Ryan Sook Homage Card Stock Variant), $4.99

Harley Quinn #19 (Cover D Jimbobox Card Stock Variant), AR

I Am Batman #12 (Cover A Christian Duce), $3.99

I Am Batman #12 (Cover B David Baldeon Card Stock Variant), $4.99

I Am Batman #12 (Cover C Jorge Molina Card Stock Variant), AR

Jurassic League #4 (Of 6)(Cover A Daniel Warren Johnson), $3.99

Jurassic League #4 (Of 6)(Cover B Brett Booth Card Stock Variant), $4.99

Kamandi By Jack Kirby Volume 1 TP, $39.99

Naomi Season 2 #6 (Of 6)(Cover A Jamal Campbell), $3.99

Nubia Queen Of The Amazons #3 (Of 4)(Cover A Khary Randolph), $3.99

Nubia Queen Of The Amazons #3 (Of 4)(Cover B Juliet Nneka Card Stock Variant), $4.99

Nubia Queen Of The Amazons #3 (Of 4)(Cover C Derrick Chew Swimsuit Card Stock Variant), $4.99

Sandman #1 Special Edition, AR

Superman Son Of Kal-El #14 (Cover A Travis Moore), $3.99

Superman Son Of Kal-El #14 (Cover B Rafael Sarmento Card Stock Variant), $4.99

Superman Son Of Kal-El #14 (Cover C Travis Mercer & Danny Miki Card Stock Variant), AR

Wonder Woman #790 (Cover A Yanick Paquette), $4.99

Wonder Woman #790 (Cover B Paul Pope Card Stock Variant), $5.99

Wonder Woman #790 (Cover C W. Scott Forbes Swimsuit Card Stock Variant), $5.99