Following the heat around their current Top 40 radio single “Escape,” deadmau5 and Kaskade – known jointly as Kx5 – offer their new single “Take Me High” today, September 16.

“Take Me High” made its debut during Kx5’s monumental EDC Las Vegas set. As the powerhouse club-leaning followup to the duo’s release, “Escape”, this moment has been reserved for those who worship the dance floor. A stomper that features a soaring House vocal sample perfectly timed for the current revival (nodded to recently by Drake and Beyonce). “Take Me High” is a perfect homage to the history of Dance music by two of the music’s lifers.

Meanwhile, the pair continue to have success with their 2022 Kx5 debut single “Escape” featuring Hayla. The track hit #32 on Top 40 U.S. radio, a first for either artist. In addition to its Top 40 success driven by spins at such notable stations like KIIS-LA, B96 Chicago, SIRIUSXM Venus, MC Hitlist, WKSC, WLKT, WNRW, KALV, KENZ, KUDD, KMXV, WPLW, WNFN, WSPK, WDOD, KIOA and more, “Escape” is the number one most-played song on US Dance Radio this year and in the UK was made MistaJam’s Jam Hot Record of the Week on Capital Dance and Danny Howard’s Hottest Record in the World on Radio 1. The song has topped almost 35 million streams on Spotify alone with over 60 million total plays across DSPs.

deadmau5 and Kaskade first paired together in 2008 on “I Remember” – a genre-defining anthem which recently appeared on Rolling Stone’s ‘200 Greatest Dance Songs of All Time’ list, with the rock bible stating, “…a collaboration between two of the biggest dance stars to emerge in the late 2000s — has an appealing modesty about it, even as it induces mass singalongs at festivals (still).” Since then, they have collaborated on tracks but with Kx5 they have solidified it into a wholly new artistic project, one which will consist of more studio releases in the coming months leading into an album, as well as a greatly anticipated live show set for December 10 at Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum.

Tickets for Kx5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10 are available now here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0A005C84F8FB9271