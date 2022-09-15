Tropical Gothclub – the new project from renowned musician and multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita – has shared its latest single, “Double Blind,” available now from Third Man Records at all DSPs and streaming services. An official visualizer premieres today at YouTube. “Double Blind” precedes Tropical Gothclub’s self-titled debut album, arriving everywhere via Third Man Records on Friday, November 4. Pre-orders are available now.

“‘Double Blind’ revolves around the idea of learning to understand the things we go through without a preconceived notion about how they will make you feel,” Fertita says. “Love can change you deeply and doesn’t matter if it’s a placebo or the real thing. Everything is an experiment and experimenting is experience.”

Tropical Gothclub was first heralded earlier this summer with “Wheels Within Wheels,” joined by an official visualizer streaming now at YouTube. In addition, a limited edition “Wheels Within Wheels” b/w “Street Level” 7” single will be released on Friday, October 7, exclusively at Third Man Nashville, Detroit and London storefronts.

“Wheels Within Wheels” was met by instant critical applause, with Consequence declaring it “a heavy-hitting rock number with splashes of synth and psychedelia,” adding, “Like its title implies, it has a cyclical, hypnotic feel.” “‘Wheels Within Wheels’ is a classic romper of a blues-rock song with just a hint of psychedelia coming through on the keys,” wrote Exclaim!, while Guitar World enthused, “Operating well outside the QOTSA wheelhouse, ‘Wheels within Wheels’ delivers a series of experimental six-string sucker punches, from the moody, fuzz-drenched intro soundscapes to the crazy pitch shift-loaded solo.”

Dean Fertita has been at the heart of American rock ‘n’ roll for almost two decades, from his role as an invaluable member of Queens of the Stone Age and The Dead Weather, touring keyboardist with The Raconteurs, and backing musician on records by Jack White, Karen O, Iggy Pop, Brendan Benson, The Kills, Beck, and more. While his own music had been the focus in his role as lead singer, guitarist, and founder of The Waxwings and on recordings as Hello=Fire, Fertita began TROPICAL GOTHCLUB with no clear mission for a solo album under his own name. In early 2020, the TN-based musician put up a small A-frame in his backyard to use as a writing and recording space while stuck at home during the looming pandemic. With rare time on his hands, Fertita set to work recording demos of the many musical ideas he had accumulated over the years, building upon songs and fragments written during different stages of his busy career. Fertita then enlisted his old friend Dave Feeny – a veteran Detroit musician and owner of The Tempermill recording studios in Ferndale, MI – to help develop the recordings even further, pushing the original demos in deliberate new directions to create a showcase for his wide-ranging songcraft and visionary imagination.