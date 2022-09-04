Hot on the heels of his recent sold-out 19-city North America and Australia tour dates which Variety described as ‘like a party with ‘top form vocals’, the ever popular, international Afropop sensation Adekunle Gold today drops the official music video for his latest single ‘5 Star’ (out now on Afro Urban Records via Platoon).

Already proven to be the summer anthem for embracing your journey to your own superstar status and channeling your inner VIP with the ‘5 Star’ Open Verse challenge which is currently sweeping across social media, the vibrant and cinematic TG Omori-directed visual for the Kel-P-produced single, perfectly captures Adekunle Gold’s evolution into a global music and style icon – dressed in full Dolce & Gabbana looks, styled by Ugo Mozie.

Speaking on ‘5 Star’, Adekunle Gold said: “’5 Star’ is an opportunity for me to speak my truth, to honestly express my experiences and my reality. It’s a manifestation of the life that I want for myself and for all of you.”

The latest single and visual follow the release of Adekunle Gold’s fourth studio album Catch Me If You Can, which has amassed almost 300 million streams since its release earlier this year and features collaborations with an array of top-tier talent including Ty Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Fatoumata Diawara, and Fousheé and the hit singles ‘It Is What It Is’, ‘Sinner’ ft Lucky Daye, ‘High’ ft Davido and ‘Mercy’.

Recently unveiling his stunning NPR Music Tiny Desk performance with breathtaking live versions of some of his best loved hit records from Catch Me If You Can and 2020’s Afropop Vol. 1 and his spellbinding GRAMMYs Press Play and Reimagined performances, Adekunle Gold is set to take his ‘Catch Me If You Can’ tour and one-of-a-kind stage presence to Afropunk Festival in New York in September, London’s O2 Academy Brixton on October 9th, Salle Pleyel in Paris on October 12th, and then Manchester’s Albert Hall on October 14th.

One of the most recognizable and exciting pioneers of the vibrant Afropop genre, currently dominating airwaves across the globe – mixing Afrobeat with Pop, Hip-Hop, and R&B influences, Adekunle Gold is one of the most elegant and innovative artists to come out of Africa. With the arrival of his new single and his upcoming international tour dates, fans can experience more of an insight into Adekunle Gold’s personality – stylish, timeless, and ground-breaking.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN TOUR DATES:

Sat Sept 10-Sun Sept 11 – New York USA – Afropunk Festival

Sun Oct 09 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Wed Oct 12 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel