Digital Week – April 11

Martin Koolhoven is a name I haven’t encountered before, but his offbeat 2001 drama, resurrected by Cult Epics, shows a writer-director with a talent for engaging and enraging audiences; an unsettling experience, it’s anchored by terrific performances by Fedja van Huet (another name I’m unfamiliar with) and the always explosive Carice van Hauten. The story of a family trying to keep its closely held, deplorable secrets is old-hat, but Koolhaven, van Huet and van Hauten make it come alive with authority. The film looks expressively grainy on Blu; extras are new and vintage interviews and making-of featurettes with the director and his two actors along with a Koolhaven and van Huet commentary. A most welcome second disc includes the director’s TV films, both in a similarly creepy vein: 1999’s “Suzy Q,” with a brilliant van Houten, and 1997’s “Dark Light.”