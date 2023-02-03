This 1995 concert—during rush hour for a surprised bunch of New York commuters—was originally shown on the Lifetime network but now gets its first hi-def release. It’s a terrific hour-plus of Carly Simon in great voice and enjoying herself in front of an audience (she’s often had notorious stage fright) backed by a crack band and terrific backup singers. The selection leans a bit much on her then-current album “Letters Never Sent”—which does include her touching goodbye to her mom, “Like a River”—but there are lots of hits from “Anticipation” to “Let the River Run,” along with her most memorable melody, “That’s the Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be.” But the hi-def presentation is a missed opportunity: the video looks like upscaled videotape and the audio, while crisp and clear, is only stereo—sadly, there’s no surround-sound option.