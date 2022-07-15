Disney Original Documentary Debuts Trailer for Critically Acclaimed and Award-Winning “Mija”

Mija features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of undocumented immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to provide for their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams. For them, the pressure of success is heightened due to their families’ hope for green cards and reunification.

Mija is a poignant and emotional dedication to immigrants and their children. Director Isabel Castro’s intimate debut feature constructs an ethereal vision and homage to the daughters that fight for their families, their dreams and themselves.

The film will be released in theaters in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco on Friday, Aug. 5. It will stream globally on Disney+ later this year. Mija premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival as an Official Selection of the NEXT section that features innovative works with a forward-thinking approach to storytelling.

The film was awarded the Grand Jury Prize for the Best American Feature Film at this year’s Champs-Élysées Film Festival and also won Best Film at Dock of the Bay Festival 2022. Mija has had a strong presence on the film festival circuit, including True/False Film Festival, Miami Film Festival, CPH: DOX, SFFILM Festival, Hot Docs, San Luis Obispo Film Festival, Oak Cliff Film Festival, Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, Bentonville Film Festival and CineFestival San Antonio. It will continue its festival run at Guanajuato Film Festival later this month and will premiere in New York at Rooftop Films in partnership with Summerstage.