Disturbed, share their new single “Hey You” via Reprise Records alongside the official video, directed by Josiahx. “Hey You” is the multi-platinum selling band’s first new music since their chart-topping 2018 album Evolution, and David Draiman of the band shares, “it’s a wake up call. We’ve become our own worst enemies. Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction.”

The band have also revealed that they have a new album coming later this year and are performing at several upcoming festivals throughout the year.